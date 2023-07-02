Head to these online platforms for your weekly creative uptake

We liked the ‘moon proposal’ where Patil captured a person gifting a bright silver moon to their beloved. Asking for the moon, is not too much now

Curated by Nasrin Modak Siddiqi, Jane Borges and Christalle Fernandes

Ever dreamed of holding the sun in your hands? What about the moon? Photographer Mitesh Patil’s creative series of photos hark back to our childhood daydreams of playing around with the heavenly bodies as though they were balls. The travel photographer teases light to create optical illusions of holding the setting sun or rising moon in your hand. While we cannot yet carry moonbeams home in a jar, creative photography does help obtain a sense of the fantastic. We liked the ‘moon proposal’ where Patil captured a person gifting a bright silver moon to their beloved. Asking for the moon, is not too much now.

@mitz_patil, Instagram

A true crime podcast—all about women

If you’re the type of person that likes to indulge—guiltily—in true crime stories from the comfort and safety of your couch, Miss Conduct might just be the podcast for you. Think women committing crimes, ranging from absolutely terrifying to some honestly hilarious ones. Hosted by IVM podcasts, Miss Conduct is a compilation of not-so-nice stuff done by historical and modern women alike, ranging from Marie Antoinette’s kidnapping of a child to allegations of Chanda Kochhar’s frauds involving ICICI bank. There are also narratives of women who’ve done the right things for the wrong reasons... and vice versa. Like World War II Noor Inayat Khan, who spied for the British, and Empress Wu Zetain of China, who ruled with an iron fist. As their tagline humorously states: “We tell you all about women that suck—things that make you say, ‘What the..’?”

Miss Conduct: A True Crime Podcast, Spotify

Dad talk

When we talk about parenting, there are books and podcasts aplenty. And while all advice is great, it’s often directed mostly at mothers. While that of mothers as the real caregivers. A new podcasts, Dad-Sense with Subhasis Mishra, gives ample room for fathers to talk about the ups and downs, and the highs and lows, of parenthood. Mishra, who is Head, Talent Acquisition, Asia Pacific, Amazon Entertainment, started the podcast due to his “more involved role in raising children and parenting, partially because of me and my wife being two working parents”. Dad-Sense explores fatherhood—from being first-time fathers to seasoned parents, to caring for a neuro-divergent child. Already three episodes down, one of the more touching vignettes was shared by Rakesh Nagaraj, who recalls suffering from hyperhidrosis which would lead to excessive sweating. When he held his firstborn daughter Nea, he remembers his sweaty palms making her uncomfortable. Nagaraj immediately went in for surgery as he couldn’t bear the idea of not holding his daughter in his arms.

Apple Podcasts

Keep your loved ones on your shelf—or in your pocket

About 50 years ago, we had albums where the smiling or stoic faces of our family members stared out at us from slightly blurry photographs. Then came the golden age of digital cameras and camera-phones that stored images in pixels. And now, you can 3D print photographs of your loved ones, turning them into adorable little figurines to adorn your bedside. 3D Miniatures offers customised human miniatures of your parents, child, pets—or even the KPOP idol you can’t get enough of. (If you’re a believer in practising self-love, get one yourself). All you have to do is provide a photograph, and they’ll turn it into a mini-human—the perfect keepsake of your most cherished memories. We personally liked the 3D pet miniature, a small replica of the original doggo.

@3dminiatures_

Pride of crochet

Pride month is behind us but, we can’t get enough of rainbows-themed accessories, clothes, and the flag itself. We came across these delicately-knitted crochet keychains by artist Kakoli Roy (@kakoliscorner) and fell in love with the crochet bookmarks, flowers, and coasters—a stylish accompaniment to flaunt the colours of pride. She also takes orders for crochet earrings, plushy keychains, and Baby Yoda miniatures.

Available on KakolisCorner.in