Why you must check out this cocktail workshop in Mumbai

If like us, you like cocktails but your best attempt at making one at home was just adding a wedge of lime to a gin and tonic and calling it quits, this one’s for you. After this three-hour workshop, we not only had a decent grasp on the basics of mixology, but learnt how to make three delicious cocktails—a skill we have since used to wow guests at several house parties.

While the menus and recipes keep changing for the workshop, we made three cocktails—the first was a ginger and chilli cocktail with a dark rum base, the second was a lavender and blue pea drink with a gin base and the third was an espresso cocktail with a whisky base. As a bonus, you get to drink each cocktail you make, so grab your bestie and be prepared for quite a boozy evening.

With the liquor flowing freely, and bar snacks aplenty, there was plenty of cheer and bonhomie in the group. Our host for the evening, expert mixologist Parinay Patodia, soon got the room buzzing with excited chatter about everyone’s favourite cocktails. Three drinks down, the conversations moved on from flavours and aromas to giggles over bar jokes, and the workshop had turned into a party.

