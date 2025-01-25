Nazaria Arts Collective is hosting “ReImagine”, a screening of five short films made by teenagers from Mumbai’s low-income groups

The artistes during the shoot of Lollipop, a film that which tackles the sensitive issue of sexual harassment

On 1 February, Harkat Studios in Versova will come alive with stories of resilience, creativity, and social justice as the Nazaria Arts Collective hosts “ReImagine”, a screening of five short films created by teenagers from Mumbai’s marginalised communities.

“Nazaria is a grassroots organisation that is dedicated to empowering the youth and women hailing from low-income backgrounds through education in social justice and training in multimedia arts” says Sapan Taneja, a consultant at Nazaria. Social justice is deeply embedded in Nazaria’s ethos and it strives to achieve it through the disciplines of visual arts, photography, filmmaking, and journalism.

The directors of the films talk about their original works at its first showcase at the Museum of Solutions in Lower Parel

“This screening is the culmination of Nazaria’s four-month ReImagine Filmmaking Program, an initiative that not only introduced these young minds to the world of narrative filmmaking but also encouraged them to use the medium to explore themes of gender, education, power, and identity,” he says.

The ReImagine program brought together around twenty-five teenagers aged 15–19 from neighbourhoods including Shankarwadi in Jogeshwari East, Sakinaka, and Borivli. “A lot of these children go to government schools where storytelling isn’t part of their curriculum. For many, this was their first experience of expressing themselves through narratives,” says Taneja.

Sapan Taneja, a consultant at Nazaria with the young artistes

The program began with a month-long workshop focusing on storytelling fundamentals, with an emphasis on creating narratives through a social justice lens. Participants watched films like Geeli Pucchi and Chutney, which tackle themes of gender, power, and identity, to inspire their own creative processes. “We had to teach them everything from screenwriting basics, like structuring a story and building characters, to how to convey powerful messages through visuals,” Taneja explains.

The teenagers were divided into small groups, each functioning as a miniature production unit with roles such as director, producer, screenwriter, and cinematographer. Guided by experienced mentors and filmmakers, they embarked on creating five films, each reflecting their unique perspectives and lived experiences.

Among the films to be showcased is Chitthi, a poignant story about the importance of education for girls, created by a team passionate about advocating for the cause. Another film, Could It Be, explores the journey of two friends coming to terms with their gender identities. For those craving something action-packed, Hijabi Hacker is a thriller ride written and directed by a young woman determined to challenge stereotypes.

The collection also includes a deeply personal story titled Lollipop, which tackles the sensitive issue of sexual harassment. Inspired by the creator’s own experience the film tells the story of a neighbourhood shopkeeper with a troubling reputation and highlights the resilience of young women confronting systemic misogyny. Rounding out the lineup is a heartfelt documentary on an animal shelter, offering an intimate look at the lives of its employees and the animals they care for.

When: February 1. 7 pm onwards

Where: Harkat Studios, Versova, Andheri (West)

Price: Rs 200

To Book: bookmyshow.com