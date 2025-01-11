When art meets healing

A first-of-its-kind exhibition is linking art and healthcare

A painting called Fragments of Divine by Aditi Rastogi

The Jehangir Art Gallery is hosting a first-of-its-kind exhibition: Art for Health, showcasing 45 works of art, each linked to a tale of resilience and recovery from survivors of cancer, organ transplant recipients, mental health and paediatric care patients, and more. The exhibition is part of a larger, long-running initiative, Rang De Neela, co-founded by Dr Ami Shah and Dr Rajiv Kovil. It has artwork showcasing the resilience of 13 cancer survivors and 6 organ transplant recipients, among other inspiring stories of real-life warriors.

A painting called Divine Intervention by Pratap Badatya

Speaking to Sunday mid-day, Dr Shah explained how they came up with the name Rang De Neela: “Rang stands for art and colour, and Neela, or blue, is the colour related to healing and healthcare.” The initiative began with rural outreach programmes in 2020, where doctors collaborated with tribal artists practising forms like Warli, Madhubani, and Dhokra. In tandem, they crafted art pieces inspired by healthcare themes, which were later exhibited in Mumbai over the years.

When asked how she came about the idea of linking art with healthcare, Dr Shah, also the co-founder of Zandra Healthcare, says, “Art has an incredible power to heal and inspire. Through this initiative, we have seen how creative storytelling can break barriers, foster understanding and offer hope.” The exhibition aims to improve health literacy and encourage positive health behaviour, while also offering hope to individuals navigating chronic and acute health conditions.

Apart from the survivors’ stories, the exhibition also serves as a tribute to healthcare professionals and caregivers. “These artworks reflect the journeys of individuals, narrated alongside their doctors and caregivers, sharing experiences of hope, courage, and resilience. The exhibition aims to inspire viewers not just to survive, but to thrive, even when facing seemingly insurmountable challenges…,” says Dr Kovil, who is head of diabetology at Zandra Healthcare and co-founder of Rang De Neela.

When: January 13

Where: Jehangir Art Gallery