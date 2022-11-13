How guidelines at school can help parents and kids navigate divorce amicably

Not just limited to court, as child custody battles play out in classrooms, parents and educators examine the need for strict guidelines to help kids cope better

Kandivli-based Mindful Activity Pre-school follows child guardianship policy set up by the Early Childhood Association. Pic/Sameer Markande

For Janice Goveas, her biggest challenge is having to shield her 10-year-old son from all the “noise”. Her son, who is autistic, hasn’t seen his father in four years. And while that hardly affects both of them, subtle reminders about the lack of a parent at school, can be upsetting. “I have not changed his name, but each time the school sends across a form, they demand signatures of both parents, even though I have told them about my situation,” says the media professional. “I don’t want my child to experience trauma every time he has to fill up a form.”

