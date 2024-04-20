Love science fiction? Here is a curated list of books you must check out

Pick up these sci-fi titles if series like 3 Body Problem have left you thirsting for more

The latest rage to hit OTT screens, 3 Body Problem, based on a book of the same name, is the talk of the town because of its dystopian and sci-fi premise

The Netflix series 3 Body Problem is the current rage among sci-fi enthusiasts and for good reason. Not only has it given a fresh dimension to the alien invasion theory, it’s also ticked off China for the way the country is portrayed. This writer, however, always pledges allegiance to the book than its screen adaption, and hence, we went on an expedition to bring you some of the best science fiction from last year.



The Ferryman by Justin Cronin

This one caught our eye because of the sheer vastness of the world it has created, set in the future. The mysterious archipelago of Prospera lies sheltered from the horrors of a rapidly deteriorating world outside it, and “retired” citizens are taken by ferry to the Nursery, where their bodies are “renewed”, memories wiped clean and they are readied to start a new life. Trouble begins in paradise when a ferryman who takes retirees to the Nursery starts having dreams—something that is not supposed to be possible in Prospera.

Same Bed Different Dreams by Ed Park

Multiple storylines, alternate histories and science fiction; this one has it all. The book creates a speculative history of Korea in the aftermath of the World War II and Japan’s colonial, but also shows the USA’s involvement in its current situation. Meanwhile, there’s a war veteran whose fiction writing is adapted into a videogame, and a once-successul writer who now works for a tech company that owns the rights to the year 2333! If a head trip is what you’re looking for, this is your jam.

Mister Magic by Kiersten White

Dystopian worlds hold as much allure as alternate pasts, and Mister Magic wins on this front, while also talking about internet censorship; a fast-escalating issue in today’s day and age. The story talks about a children’s TV show that everyone seems to remember having watched in their childhood but can’t find any records of. And whenever someone starts an online discussion about the show, those messages simply disappear. No more spoilers, now. Go get your copy!

The Scarlet Alchemist by Kylie Lee Baker

Again, alternate histories, yay! This one builds an alternate Tang dynasty—the actual dynasty is considered to be a golden age in Chinese history—and tells the story of a talented young alchemist hoping to score employment in the royal service. But her own mixed lineage and poor background come in the way of her dreams, till some of her skills catch the eye of the royalty. The booklover inside this writer refuses to give out any more.

