Yes, we can

With premium coffee, now in a can, an on-the-go sip just got more accessible

There are very few brands we trust with our coffee. But a new product in a market, even by a reputed company is always an iffy thing these days. Experiments can be a hit and miss, and coffee is a very personal thing. So unless you hear it from coffee lovers, you don’t want to venture into trying something that leaves a bad taste in the mouth.

Recently, we learnt about Sleepy Owl launching cold coffee in a can. We heard that it is thoughtfully packaged in an aluminium can, made of infinitely recyclable material. Launched in three flavours—Classic, Salted Caramel and Hazelnut—and made without any artificial flavours or preservatives, it ticks quite a few boxes on our list. We’ve spent the last few days of summer ensuring that the fridge is well stocked with these new offerings and everyone at home starts to have their own favourite. The Classic is regular in taste but has the perfect tones of coffee. Salted caramel has that understated caramelised flavour and Hazelnut is bold but not overpowering. In fact, we felt that all three are rich in flavour, texture and colour. We find others in the segment to have too much of a milky taste which can be a bit off-putting.

The energy count of one can is 136 kcal, which makes it work for those who are watching their weight or are health conscious, but don’t want to compromise on taste.

AT: Sleepy Owl’s official website and other retail options

PRICE: Rs 125 for 200 ml