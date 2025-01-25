Warli Art has been painted by the MSRDC along the tunnels to Nashik, but we have the scoop on where you can go for an immersive experience

To promote cultural preservation, the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) has painted the 14 tunnels of the Samruddhi Mahamarg that span across Nashik and Mumbai. The 76-km stretch from Amane to Igatpuri has been painted with Warli tribal art, making it a first-of-its-kind project.

So, next time you drive out from the city and head towards Nashik, you can soak in the art. The Kasara tunnel predominantly features Warli art, as it is

iconic to Thane and the surrounding areas. Depicting Warli rituals and customs, the indigenous tribal art is finally receiving the spotlight it deserves. But there are more ways to experience in and around the city. We tell you how.

In the jungle

Aarey and Warlis are inseparable, and Prakash Bhoir, a tribal activist from Aarey, is the right man to take you around to experience the Warli way of life. However, his collaborations are limited. Instead, look out for the Aarey Cultural Experience hosted by Instagram creator Shreya Valecha.

Instagram: @shreyavalecha

Art in countryside

Ganjad village in Palghar has several Warli art studios. Mayur and Tushar Vayeda [Vayeda Brothers] have their studio here. You can buy Warli art for your home, or call them beforehand to request a studio tour.

Reach out to Vayeda Brothers on FB

In the city’s lungs

Sanjay Gandhi National Park houses a Warli Pada along the banks of the Dahisar River that flows through the park. While some tour groups conduct walks and experiences here, you can reach out to Dinesh Barap, one of the hamlet’s only Warli artists via Instagram. Barap’s family has been residing in the forest for over 10 generations, and he has learnt the art from his grandmother. His efforts to preserve the art form include teaching it to the kids in the pada and also creating much of it on his own.

You can take a walk along the pada with Barap, get some lessons in the art form, or commission an art piece. Write to him @barapdinesh on Instagram

Learn at home

Although based in Telangana, Kavi Art Studio hosts classes and teaches Warli Art. The online classes by the artist Kavitha, will take you through everything you need to know. You can learn where to procure all materials, how to apply various techniques effectively, how to create your own Warli Art from scratch, and more.

For self-starters, Rooftop has a Warli Essentials Art Book with chapters on the art form’s history, prominent designs and motifs, complex subjects and compositions, and practice exercises as well.

For Kavi Art Studio’s classes, sign up via their website: www.kaviartstudio.in. To buy Rooftop’s book, head to their website: www.rooftopapp.com

On the outskirts

Head out for a day trip to a Warli village near Vangaon in Palghar district. Once you are at Vangaon station, the village is an auto-rickshaw ride away. You can stroll along the fields, eat a vegetarian Warli meal, and enjoy an interactive art session with the local artists at the village. The short trip will even have you home by 5 pm, leaving you feeling like you have had a productive weekend. The experience is hosted by Viator, a Trip Advisor company. You can learn more and book the experience via their website