AI-powered bots can master complex tasks fast

Using reinforcement learning, the new system refines movements through trial and error, human corrections, and real-world feedback

Researchers at the University of California, Berkeley have developed a rapid, AI-driven training system that teaches robots intricate tasks with near-perfect precision. In a mere 1.25 hours, a robotic arm learnt “Jenga whipping,” a dextrous feat requiring pinpoint accuracy. Using reinforcement learning, the new system refines movements through trial and error, human corrections, and real-world feedback.

The robots didn’t stop at Jenga—the team also trained them to assemble motherboards, flip eggs, and manipulate fragile timing belts. Unlike traditional automation, which relies on repetitive tasks, this AI allows machines to adapt to unpredictable situations. The team hopes their open-source approach will democratise AI-powered robotics, making adaptive, high-precision machines as accessible as smartphones.

AI power could heal Mumbai’s potholes

Scientists from Swansea University and King’s College, London are developing self-healing asphalt using AI and biomass waste, designed to repair cracks autonomously. The team integrated AI-driven research with Google Cloud’s tools to study bitumen oxidation. Their solution involves spores filled with recycled oils, which release upon cracking to restore asphalt integrity.

Laboratory tests show that micro-cracks heal in under an hour. While this innovation is still in development, the breakthrough could benefit cities like Mumbai, notorious for pothole-ridden roads, by offering a low-maintenance, durable alternative to traditional asphalt.