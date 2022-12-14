Breaking News
Apple rolls iOS 16.2 update with 5G network connectivity for Indian users

Updated on: 14 December,2022 11:36 AM IST  |  San Francisco
Other new features include end-to-end iCloud encryption, Apple Music Sing karaoke mode, and 5G network compatibility for Indian users

Image for representational purpose only. Photo courtesy: istock


Apple has started to roll out iOS 16.2 and iPadOS 16.2, the second major update to the iOS 16 operating system (OS), which includes several new and improved features for the users such as the improved always-on display.


Owners of the iPhone 14 Pro will take advantage of improved always-on display settings that allow users to disable the mode's wallpaper and notifications if they are too distracting, reports The Verge.



Other new features include end-to-end iCloud encryption, Apple Music Sing karaoke mode, and much more.


End-to-end iCloud encryption in iOS 16.2 is called 'Advanced Data Protection' and is used to safeguard data like notes, iCloud backups, and photos.

The protection now extends to 23 "data categories," up from 14 previously, and includes device backups, messages backups, iCloud Drive, notes, photos, reminders, Safari bookmarks, Siri shortcuts, voice memos, and wallet passes.

For karaoke fans, Apple Music gets its own karaoke mode with iOS 16.2. It includes real-time lyrics and the ability to adjust the volume of vocals so singers can better hear their own voices.

Talking about the iPad side, iPadOS 16.2 adds external display support for Stage Manager, which organises apps and windows so that users' desktop is clutter-free and they can stay focused.

Additionally, iOS 16.2 and iPadOS 16.2 both include a revamped HomeKit architecture that Apple had originally planned to introduce with iOS 16, the report said.

Also Read: Apple adds new security feature with end-to-end encryption for iCloud backups

