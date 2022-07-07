Apple's new MacBook Air with M2 chip available for pre-order from July 8

The notebook computer features a larger 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display, a 1080p FaceTime HD camera, a four-speaker sound system, up to 18 hours of battery life,1 and MagSafe charging

Apple is always looking to make the user experience better with every new launch. In its latest product release, the tech giant on July 6 announced that its all-new MacBook Air with the M2 chip will be available for pre-order from July 8. It will reach the customers worldwide on July 15.

The MacBook Air with M2, is available in midnight, starlight, silver, and space grey finishes, starts at Rs 1,19,900 for general consumers and Rs 1,09,900 for students.

It features a larger 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display, a 1080p FaceTime HD camera, a four-speaker sound system, up to 18 hours of battery life and MagSafe charging. With a durable, all-aluminum unibody enclosure, it measures just 11.3 millimeters thin, is only 2.7 pounds, and delivers 20 per cent reduction in volume from the previous generation.

MagSafe gives users a dedicated charging port that is easy to connect to while protecting MacBook Air when it is plugged in. It also features two Thunderbolt ports for connecting a variety of accessories, and a 3.5 mm audio jack with support for high-impedance headphones, said the company.

Additionally, the Magic Keyboard features a full-height function row with Touch ID, and a spacious, industry-leading Force Touch trackpad.

The new notebook computer features a 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display, which has been expanded closer to the sides and up around the camera to make room for the menu bar. At 500 nits of brightness, it is also 25 per cent brighter than before. It also supports 1 billion colours, so photos and movies look incredibly vibrant.

The computer includes a new 1080p FaceTime HD camera with twice the resolution and low-light performance of the previous generation. It also features a four-speaker sound system, a more powerful 8-core CPU and up to 10-core GPU, so users can get more done faster.

With 100GB/s of unified memory bandwidth and support for up to 24GB of fast unified memory, it can handle even larger and more complex workloads.

The new notebook supports fast charging for up to 50 per cent in just 30 minutes with an optional 67W USB-C power adapter, according to company.

