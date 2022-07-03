WhatsApp working on feature for iOS users to hide online status from everyone

As of now, users can choose to display their "Last Seen" information to contacts, some people, or no one. For a future version of the app, WhatsApp will let users follow a similar approach to the online toggle

Image for representational purpose only. Photo: istock

With the need for privacy online becoming more and more important with each passing day, WhatsApp is reportedly working on a feature that will allow iOS users to hide their online statues from every person.



According to WABetaInfo, this feature will come in a future update as it is under development so it cannot be released to beta testers since it is not ready.

As of now, users can choose to display their "Last Seen" information to contacts, some people, or no one. For a future version of the app, WhatsApp will let users follow a similar approach to the online toggle, reports 9To5Mac.

While this new privacy feature is being developed, WhatsApp is also readying another important function to help users have the ability to edit a message.

It has been quite a while since the app started letting users delete messages, but it never brought the ability to edit them - which is finally changing in a future update.

The ability to edit and delete messages is also coming to yet another beloved messaging app: iMessage with iOS 16.

Although it drove some controversy, being able to edit and delete a message can be very handy when you misspell a word or send the wrong information to a person in a chat.



