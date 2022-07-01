Instagram confirms it is testing feature to turn video posts into Reels

The company said the change, which is currently being tested with select users around the world, is part of Instagram's plan to simplify video on the app

Ever wanted to post videos as reels on Instagram? Well, the Meta-owned photo-sharing platform has addressed this concern of the users and has confirmed that tests to turn video posts into reels is underway.

According to TechCrunch, the company said the change, which is currently being tested with select users around the world, is part of Instagram's plan to simplify video on the app.

"We are testing this feature as part of our efforts to simplify and improve the video experience on Instagram," a spokesperson from Meta was quoted as saying in an email.

A screenshot posted on Twitter by social media consultant Matt Navarra showed that people who are part of the test will see an in-app message that says "video posts are now shared as Reels".

The message indicates that if your account is public and you post a video that ends up being turned into a Reel, anyone can discover your Reel and use your original audio to create their Reel, the report said.

If your account is set to private, your Reel will only be visible to your followers, it added.

The message also noted that once you post a Reel, anyone can create a remix with your Reel if your account is public. However, you can prevent people from remixing your Reels in your account settings.

