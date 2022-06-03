Breaking News
Home > Technology News > Instagram announces multiple interactive features, expands reels to 90 seconds

Updated on: 03 June,2022 03:23 PM IST  |  San Francisco
IANS |

With an aim to help creators engage more with their audience, the photo-sharing platform Instagram has announced that it is rolling out new features, including 90 seconds Reels. The Meta-owned platform said that it is now extending the length of Reels up to 90 seconds, which will help users express their most authentic selves on Reels.

"You will have more time to share more about yourself, film extra behind-the-scenes clips, dig deeper into the nuances of your content, or whatever else you want to do with that extra time," the company said in a blogpost. Instagram also said that users can now import their own audio directly within Instagram Reels.




"Use the import audio feature to add commentary or background noise from any video that is at least five seconds long on your camera roll," the company said. "Make sure that you like how your voice sounds in the recording because others might use it in their reels, too!" it added. A new feature also lets creators poll their audience on what should happen in their next video so that they can help shape the storyline themselves.


The Meta-owned platform said that it has recently launched Templates, which allows users to easily create a reel using another one as a template. It pre-loads the audio and clip placeholders, so all users have to do is add and trim their unique clips. "We will continue to invest in building new ways for you to connect with your audience and entertain on Reels. We can't wait to see what you come up with and the creative ways you use these new tools!" the company said.

