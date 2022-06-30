Are Instagram reels defining ways young people listen to music?

With Instagram reels defining music trends in the present times, Mid-Day Online spoke to music producers and young IG users to understand how the visual-first platform has influenced the ways young people listen to songs

IG reels are greatly influencing the ways people listen to music. Image for representational purpose only. Photo: istock

“I often go to Spotify to check the song I listened to on Instagram (IG) reels. There have been times when I have used ‘Shazam’ (application) to search that music and those trending tunes are just stuck in my head for days,” says 25-year-old Sneha Dutta, who finds it exciting to be exposed to the same songs a large number of people are listening to and vice versa.