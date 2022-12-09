Breaking News
Updated on: 09 December,2022 04:32 PM IST  |  San Francisco
Class-action suit filed against Twitter for gender discrimination

Representative Image. Pic/iStock


Twitter is facing a class-action lawsuit filed by two female employees who have accused the micro-blogging platform of violating federal and state of California laws that ban gender discrimination at workplace.

The class-action lawsuit, filed in the San Francisco Federal Court, said that Musk laid off 57 per cent of women workers compared to 47 per cent of men.

According to reports, at least three Twitter employees have filed other complaints against Twitter with the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) in the US.

Musk in November laid off nearly 3,800 regular employees, including thousands of contractual workers. Hundreds of workers also resigned later at his "extremely hardcore" work call.

Twitter or Musk were yet to comment on the new class-action lawsuit.

Meanwhile, a senior Twitter employee secured a temporary injunction from the Irish court to prevent her from getting fired by Musk.

The court order was secured by Sinead McSweeney, who is Twitter's global vice-president for public policy, The Irish Times reported late last month.

Twitter said she had accepted an exit package but McSweeney said she did not resign.

McSweeney said she often worked more than 40 hours per week, as required under her contract.

Musk shut down its office in Brussels in the European Union (EU). The Brussels office was focused on the European Union digital policy, working in close proximity with the European Commission.


