Home > Technology News > Engineers create breathable noise barrier

Engineers create breathable noise barrier

Updated on: 24 August,2025 10:36 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

Potential applications include reducing urban noise pollution, silencing drone propellers

Engineers create breathable noise barrier

The 3D-printed acoustic metamaterial sends back sound. Pic/Boston University

Boston University engineers have developed an acoustic metamaterial that blocks 94 per cent of sound while allowing air to pass freely. In tests, a loudspeaker fitted with the device became inaudible until the material was removed. Potential applications include reducing urban noise pollution, silencing drone propellers.

Boston University engineers have developed an acoustic metamaterial that blocks 94 per cent of sound while allowing air to pass freely. In tests, a loudspeaker fitted with the device became inaudible until the material was removed. Potential applications include reducing urban noise pollution, silencing drone propellers.




