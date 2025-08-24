Engineers create breathable noise barrier

Potential applications include reducing urban noise pollution, silencing drone propellers
The 3D-printed acoustic metamaterial sends back sound. Pic/Boston University
Boston University engineers have developed an acoustic metamaterial that blocks 94 per cent of sound while allowing air to pass freely. In tests, a loudspeaker fitted with the device became inaudible until the material was removed. Potential applications include reducing urban noise pollution, silencing drone propellers.
