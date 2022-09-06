Google alerts users to install new update in Chrome quickly to avoid hacking risk

The company said it has released a security patch for Google Chrome users on Windows, Mac and Linux operating systems that will roll out over the coming days and weeks

This latest update comes just days after Google released Chrome version 105 on August 30. Photo Courtesy: AFP

With data and privacy becoming very important in today's time, Google has now advised its users to to immediately install a new update for security purposes, in their Chrome browser, to protect themselves against a serious bug that has been actively exploited by hackers.



The tech giant said it is aware of reports that an exploit for 'CVE-2022-3075' exists in the wild, mentioning the vulnerability as "insufficient data validation in Mojo" reported by an anonymous security researcher.

The company said it has released a security patch for Google Chrome users on Windows, Mac and Linux operating systems that will roll out over the coming days/weeks.

"Access to bug details and links may be kept restricted until a majority of users are updated with a fix," Google said in a security update.

"We will also retain restrictions if the bug exists in a third party library that other projects similarly depend on, but haven't yet fixed," it added.

This is the sixth zero-day vulnerability Chrome has faced to date this year.

Chrome users now need to relaunch their browser to activate the latest security update.

This latest update comes just days after Google released Chrome version 105 on August 30.

"We would like to thank all security researchers that worked with us during the development cycle to prevent security bugs from ever reaching the stable channel," said the company.



Also Read: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4: Check features and price details

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

REUSE THIS CONTENT

Launch demo modal