Google releases new feature for Meet to allow users to mute unmute easily

Updated on: 29 August,2022 02:41 PM IST  |  San Francisco
IANS

Google Meet users will soon be able to unmute themselves by holding down the spacebar and to mute themselves again by releasing it. Photo Courtesy: istock


With hybrid working becoming a reality after the last two years of the Covid-19 pandemic, tech companies are constantly making updates so that users can have a better experience while using the application. In its most recent update, Google has released a new feature that Meet users will soon be able to unmute themselves by holding down the spacebar and to mute themselves again by releasing it.


The company said that will make it easier for users to participate in their meetings by quickly unmuting to say something.

"This feature will also help in situations where you forget to mute again after unmuting yourself. This feature is OFF by default and can be enabled in the Google Meet settings," the company said in a blogpost.


The company said it changed how the "Hey Google" voice control works for Google Meet hardware devices.

With this update, the Google Assistant will only be active when a device is not in a meeting and within 10 minutes of an upcoming meeting, the company said.

Google has also launched a new feature that allows you to create high-performance custom functions that support built-in Sheets formula constructs.

The company said users can now use visitor sharing to allow non-Google users to upload content or create files within shared drives owned by organisations and users on Google Workspace.

Lifestyle news google tech news

