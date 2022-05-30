Google Assistant will soon have new feature for personalised speech recognition

The "Personalised speech recognition" feature will appear in Google Assistant settings and will get better at recognising what the user says, their frequent words and names

Image for representational purpose only. Photo: istock

Google Assistant will soon recognise your voice as the company is working on a personalised speech recognition feature.

According to 9to5Google, the tool will help Google Assistant get "better at recognising your frequent words and names."

The "Personalised speech recognition" feature will appear in Google Assistant settings.

The feature description reads: "Store audio recordings on this device to help Google Assistant get better at recognising what you say. Audio stays on this device and can be deleted any time by turning off personalised speech recognition".

The upcoming feature looks to expand AT and ML-based improvements beyond "Hey Google" to your actual Assistant commands, "especially those with names (using your voice to message contacts) and frequently spoken words".

It's still not clear when this capability will launch.

The feature will allow more advanced recognition of commands and contact names.

Owing to privacy concerns, Google will give users an option in settings to opt out of the personalised speech recognition if they don't want their voice to be stored.

The virtual assistant software application can now also warn users when they need to change their password, and can even help them change it.

The company had said the new experience would roll out gradually, but it is only about now that more than a handful of users have started to get it on their devices.

