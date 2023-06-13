Google makes 'paginated mode' default for users on Docs for Android

The company said this will set up the user's Google Doc with pages and page breaks in the app, enabling a more cohesive visual design between web and mobile

Image for representational purpose only. Photo Courtesy: istock

A day after a report about Google working on an 'On-the-Go' mode for Meet to make it travel-friendly for users, who are constantly on the move, the tech company has announced that it is making 'paginated mode' default on Docs for Android, thus improving their services for users in the workspace.



It is especially beneficial since the Covid-19 pandemic because a lot more people are working in the hybrid mode -- either from the office or their homes, as flexibility becomes the need of the hour.

"Documents will now be in paginated mode upon first open unless the document is set to pageless," the company said in a Workspace Updates blogpost.

"This will set up your Google Doc with pages and page breaks in the app, enabling a more cohesive visual design between web and mobile."

Moreover, the company announced that when using the Drive application on a foldable device, users will notice that controls within the item preview viewer will automatically respond to what position the foldable device is in -- opened, closed, or only partially opened -- and adjust accordingly.

In April this year, Google had announced a new feature that allows users to add emoji reactions to comments within Docs. This feature allows users to leave emojis on Google Docs comments by tapping a new button in the bottom-right corner of the window, thus making it much more interactive than before.

Meanwhile, the company had started public testing of generative artificial intelligence (AI) features in Gmail and Docs.

