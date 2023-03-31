Breaking News
Google starts testing generative AI features in Gmail, Docc

Updated on: 31 March,2023 05:20 PM IST  |  San Francisco
IANS |

Users in the programme can use generative AI in Gmail to draft everything from a birthday invitation to a job cover letter

Representational images. Pic/iStock


After announcing the upcoming generative artificial intelligence (AI) features to Workspace apps two weeks ago, Google has now started public testing them in Gmail and Docs.


The current trusted test programme includes consumer, enterprise and education users (over 18 years) in the US, reports 9To5Google.



This "small group" is invited by the tech giant to join and they must sign up and opt-in.


The testers can also leave the programme at any time.

Users in the programme can use generative AI in Gmail to draft everything from a birthday invitation to a job cover letter.

"Users can also have Google take what they've written and make it more elaborate or shorten it, including down to bullet points," the report said.

On the other hand, AI in Google Docs will make the text more detailed or rewrite it.

Also, it will help users to draft blog posts or even write song lyrics.

Participants in the test programme will be able to send feedback through Gmail and Docs.

The company will expand the availability of the generative AI features "over time", the report said.

