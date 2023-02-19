Breaking News
Mumbai: IIT Bombay launches parallel probe in student death case
Mumbai: Temperature rises, so does AQI levels
Maharashtra: BJP cannot finish the Sena, says Uddhav Thackeray
Mumbai: Lower Parel traffic delays fire-fighting op at Raghuvanshi
Mumbai Crime: Delivery boy saved numbers of women, sent them porn

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Technology News > Google to soon migrate Calendar Assistant Reminders to Google Tasks

Google to soon migrate Calendar, Assistant Reminders to 'Google Tasks'

Updated on: 19 February,2023 02:23 PM IST  |  San Francisco
IANS |

Top

"If you're a Google Workspace customer with the Tasks service ON in your organisation, your end users can voluntarily migrate beginning April 12, 2023"

Google to soon migrate Calendar, Assistant Reminders to 'Google Tasks'

Representational image. Pic/iStock


Tech giant Google has announced that it will soon migrate Reminders from Google Calendar and Google Assistant to Google Tasks to create a single experience for managing to-dos across Google.


For personal accounts, this migration will appear starting March 6, the tech giant said in a Workspace Updates blogpost on Friday.



"If you're a Google Workspace customer with the Tasks service ON in your organisation, your end users can voluntarily migrate beginning April 12, 2023."


With the change, users will be able to see and manage all of their to-dos in one place - Tasks.

Users will be able to leverage features in Tasks such as organising to-dos with multiple lists and adding descriptions for extra organisation.

"Reminders created in Keep will not be migrated to Tasks - they will still be available in Keep, but they will no longer be displayed in Google Calendar once the migration is complete," the company mentioned.

In September last year, the tech giant had announced that it would soon be simplifying its task management solutions by migrating Assistant and Calendar Reminders to Google Tasks.

It was earlier reported that, tech giant Google is working on a new feature that will allow users to use their Android phone as a USB webcam. Esper's Mishaal Rahman posted on the decentralised social media platform Mastodon, "using an Android phone as a webcam became really popular during the pandemic, but you've typically had to install a third-party app to do so."

Also Read: Musk says he may step down as Twitter CEO by 2023 end 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

google tech news Lifestyle news news life and style

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK