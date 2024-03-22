Breaking News
One dead, two injured after falling into sewer drain in Malad
Shahu Maharaj, Praniti Shinde in Congress' first list of Maharashtra
Excise policy case: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal arrested by ED
Car carrying Ramdas Athawale, his wife meets with accident; both unhurt
Man booked for raping woman repeatedly, extorting Rs 5 lakh in Navi Mumbai
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Technology News > India is the next big playground for AI Samsung VC CEO JH Han
<< Back to Elections 2024

India is the next big playground for AI: Samsung VC, CEO JH Han

Updated on: 22 March,2024 03:54 PM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS |

Top

Han further said India is one of the biggest and fastest-growing markets globally and offers a huge opportunity for Samsung

India is the next big playground for AI: Samsung VC, CEO JH Han

Samsung recently inaugurated the connected lifestyle experience store Samsung BKC. Image courtesy: IANS

Listen to this article
India is the next big playground for AI: Samsung VC, CEO JH Han
x
00:00

Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman, CEO and Head of the Device eXperience (DX) Division Jaong-Hee (JH) Han, who visited Samsung BKC at Jio World Plaza, Mumbai for the first time since the store's opening, said on Friday that India is the next big playground for artificial intelligence (AI).


During his visit, Jaong-Hee Han underlined the company's commitment to the Indian market by bringing AI and hyper-connectivity to its tech-savvy consumers.


"India is the next big playground for artificial intelligence and our flagship Samsung BKC store is an embodiment of our 'AI for All' vision and will showcase 'One Samsung'," said Jaong-Hee Han.


Earlier this year, the CEO unveiled Samsung's 'Artificial Intelligence for All' vision at CES (consumer electronics show), showcasing how AI will enable people to experience their devices more intuitively and conveniently than ever before.

As part of its 'AI for All' vision, Samsung in January unveiled Galaxy AI in its new Galaxy S24 smartphone series.

Han further said India is one of the biggest and fastest-growing markets globally and offers a huge opportunity for Samsung.

"India has a large population of tech-savvy young consumers that inspire us to innovate. Here, thousands of young, enterprising youth work at our R&D centres to bring cutting-edge technologies such as AI to the world. We are proud of them," he added.

Samsung recently inaugurated the connected lifestyle experience store Samsung BKC where consumers can experience 'One Samsung'.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

tech news Technology Technology News Tech Updates Artificial Intelligence
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK