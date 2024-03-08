International Women’s Day 2024: How women in artificial intelligence are breaking stereotypes

As the buzz around Artificial Intelligence grows louder by the day, there are women who are making using of the technology and turning the industry on its head by opening the doors through unconventional methos of art, advertising and fashion to showcase their skills

In the two years that Prishi Jain has started using Artificial Intelligence in her work as an industrial designer, she has seen it change by leaps and bounds, not only from the software perspective but also from the view of the workforce. The Pune-based designer has seen more women make use of Artificial Intelligence in their work than ever before. Interestingly, these are not traditional jobs that one may expect them to be found in but rather those that transcend the industry known to be dominated by ‘tech bros’. Picture Indian women using artificial intelligence in art, writing, advertising, and even fashion not only in India but around the world.