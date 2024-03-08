Breaking News
BMC sanctioned Rs 1,00,000-crore projects in 2 yrs
Mumbai: Siblings busted in part-time job scam
CM Eknath Shinde says, '320-acre central park in the works'
Mumbai: Survey initiated in Juhu after mid-day exposes pollution norm flouters
Mumbai: Controversy surrounds inauguration of Govandi’s health facility
shot-button
Home > Lifestyle News > Culture News > Article > International Womens Day 2024 How women in artificial intelligence are breaking stereotypes
<< Back to Elections 2024

International Women’s Day 2024: How women in artificial intelligence are breaking stereotypes

Premium

Updated on: 08 March,2024 09:30 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Nascimento Pinto | nascimento.pinto@mid-day.com

Top

As the buzz around Artificial Intelligence grows louder by the day, there are women who are making using of the technology and turning the industry on its head by opening the doors through unconventional methos of art, advertising and fashion to showcase their skills

International Women’s Day 2024: How women in artificial intelligence are breaking stereotypes

Representational image. Pic/iStock

Key Highlights

  1. Every year, the world celebrates International Women’s Day on March 8
  2. Indian women are using artificial intelligence in art, writing, advertising and fashion
  3. With the growing interest in AI, these women are leaving no stone unturned

In the two years that Prishi Jain has started using Artificial Intelligence in her work as an industrial designer, she has seen it change by leaps and bounds, not only from the software perspective but also from the view of the workforce. The Pune-based designer has seen more women make use of Artificial Intelligence in their work than ever before. Interestingly, these are not traditional jobs that one may expect them to be found in but rather those that transcend the industry known to be dominated by ‘tech bros’. Picture Indian women using artificial intelligence in art, writing, advertising, and even fashion not only in India but around the world. 

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

international womens day culture news life and style Lifestyle news Artificial Intelligence
<< Back to Elections 2024

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK