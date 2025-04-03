Breaking News
India outpacing world in creativity, AI adoption: OpenAI CEO Sam Altman

Updated on: 03 April,2025 12:08 PM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS |

His remarks come as the company witnessed a significant surge in demand for its latest 4o image generation tool, which produces Studio Ghibli-style animations

Sam Altman (File Pic/AFP)

India is outpacing the world in terms of creativity and AI adoption, said OpenAI's Sam Altman on Thursday.


His remarks come as the company witnessed a significant surge in demand for its latest 4o image generation tool, which produces Studio Ghibli-style animations.


The feature was introduced as part of a broader product update for ChatGPT last week.


"What's happening with AI adoption in India right now is amazing to watch," the OpenAI CEO said, in a post on social media platform X.

"We love to see the explosion of creativity -- India is outpacing the world," he added.

Besides applauding the country’s explosive creativity in AI, Altman also shared a cricket-themed anime portrait of himself as an Indian cricket player generated by AI.

"Prompt: Sam Altman as a cricket player in anime style," he wrote.

Altman has also teased Ghibli users with a version 2 of the feature, which he feels people are not ready for.

Altman posted on X on Wednesday, "y'all are not ready for images v2..."

Meanwhile, Altman stated that ChatGPT is witnessing heavy user demand as the Ghibli-style AI art trend took over the internet.

As a result, the upcoming releases from OpenAI are likely to be delayed, because of capacity challenges, he said.

“We are getting things under control, but you should expect new releases from OpenAI to be delayed, stuff to break, and for service to sometimes be slow as we deal with capacity challenges,” stated the OpenAI CEO on X.

He even jokingly asked for help from users who might have a GPU capacity in 100k chunks faster than OpenAI.

“Working as fast we can to really get stuff humming; if anyone has GPU capacity in 100k chunks we can get asap please call!” Altman said.

He also acknowledged on X that the company added one million users in an hour, making a comparison with the addition of a million users in five days after OpenAI launched the 4o Image Generation feature.

