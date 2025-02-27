Technical skills like software development and AI expertise are in high demand, along with soft skills such as communication and problem-solving

Image for representational purpose only. Photo Courtesy: File pic

Listen to this article 98 per cent of Indian business leaders speeding up AI adoption: Report x 00:00

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is no longer just a buzzword -- it has become a key business strategy for companies in India as 98 per cent of business leaders have made AI adoption a top priority for 2025, a new report said on Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Technical skills like software development and AI expertise are in high demand, along with soft skills such as communication and problem-solving. According to the report by LinkedIn, more than 60 per cent of HR professionals in the country believe that AI-powered tools can make hiring faster and easier.

"AI is reshaping how we hire and develop talent, but the real unlock isn’t just adopting AI -- it’s making it work for the business,” said Ruchee Anand, India - country head, Talent and Learning Solutions, LinkedIn.

She added that the companies pour resources into AI tools without the right talent to unlock their full potential, turning a game-changing opportunity into a missed one. Around 84 per cent rank skill development as a top priority for 2025.

As AI becomes more integrated into workplaces, companies are prioritising upskilling their employees. They are particularly focused on AI training and essential soft skills like collaboration and communication.

Additionally, all surveyed learning and development (L&D) professionals in India agree that soft skills are becoming just as critical as technical expertise.

However, despite the rapid push for AI integration, finding skilled talent remains a significant challenge, the report said.

It added that recruiters in India are struggling to find candidates with the right mix of AI and human skills. About 54 per cent of HR professionals say that only half or fewer of job applications meet all required qualifications.

Many recruiters say they receive too many applications from candidates who are not suitable for the roles.

“To break this cycle, businesses need to approach hiring with a skills-first mindset -- because while AI will be the tool that unlocks innovation, it’s human skills like creativity, communication, and collaboration that will help companies truly stay ahead of change,” Anand mentioned.

More than half of HR professionals in India now prefer to hire candidates who meet at least 80 per cent of job qualifications. This shift indicates a focus on quality over quantity in the hiring process, the report said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.