Indian CEOs prioritise tech investments, including towards AI: report

Updated on: 21 June,2024 05:11 PM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS |
Written by: Ainie Rizvi | ainie.rizvi@mid-day.com

Top

Around 70 per cent of CEOs are channeling investments into technology, including AI, to catalyse growth and enhance productivity over the next 12 months, which is much higher than their global counterpart at 47 per cent, according to the 'EY CEO Outlook Pulse Survey'

Image for representational purposes only. Photo Courtesy: iStock

Indian CEOs are prioritising technology investment, including artificial intelligence (AI) but stay guarded amid data security challenges, according to a report. 


Around 70 per cent of CEOs are channeling investments into technology, including AI, to catalyse growth and enhance productivity over the next 12 months, which is much higher than their global counterpart at 47 per cent, according to the 'EY CEO Outlook Pulse Survey'.


However, fortifying data management and cybersecurity (56 per cent) and pursuing cost optimisation across business facets (50 per cent) also stand out as critical strategic imperatives in the near term.


Moreover, the acquisition of technology, new production capabilities, or innovative startups (44 per cent) emerges as the leading strategic driver for mergers and acquisitions, activities, said the report.

"Commitment to tech investments is not just a response to the present but a strategic leap towards the future. The survey underscores this momentum, revealing that a substantial majority of CEOs are actively aligning their organisations with an AI-centric blueprint for innovation and productivity," said Mahesh Makhija, EY India Technology Consulting Leader.

Despite a majority of CEOs acknowledging the growing importance of sustainability compared to a year ago, there is a trend of sustainability slipping down the priority list for almost 16 per cent of CEOs, overshadowed by financial constraints and a shift in boardroom focus.

To bolster the sustainability agenda, corporate India advocates for technology incentives, including AI, as well as subsidies and tax breaks for green technology investments, coupled with governmental backing of sustainable infrastructure projects.

