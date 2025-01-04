Indy and his whip

Indiana Jones movie reboots have failed to capture the Indiana magic, could a videogame succeed where the movies have failed? Read on

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

Rating: 4.5/5

Developer: Machine Games

Publisher: Bethesda Games

Platform: PC, XBS

Price: Rs 4,999

I grew up watching Indiana Jones and have played a few of its gaming titles, including the older ones from Lucas Arts. For me, Indiana Jones is nostalgic, fun, and iconic as it is for the many fans of the franchise. So, going into this game, I was pretty sceptical about what it would mean to see Harrison Ford in his prime and if can still embody Indiana Jones. Indiana Jones and the Great Circle—begins with the big boulder scene from Raiders of the Lost Ark. You get to play that entire scene out and even enjoy recreations from the movie. Right away, you will notice that there is an odd choice to be made here: you don’t get to play Indiana Jones in the third person.

It is in fact a first-person game, and you can essentially see your hands. While it does take, getting a little used to the first-person gameplay is actually enjoyable. You can punch using triggers, which makes fighting a lot of fun. It also makes solving things and looking for clues a lot easier because you don’t have to position your character in a way where you can have a look at everything without having to move Indiana around because he happens to be blocking something.

I am also glad it isn’t an Unchartered clone. Instead, it’s a refreshingly Indy game through and through. There seems to be a lot of care in the little details that will leave you entirely immersed. The storyline or plot of the game is also well thought out, and I would go as far as to say that they rival the original set of movies before Indiana was brought back to discover aliens and time travel. You get to travel the globe and unlock mysteries long forgotten while navigating deadly puzzles and, of course, Nazis.

The soundscape and even the voiceovers are a chef’s kiss. In fact, I was pretty sure Harrison Ford was giving the voiceover until I checked IMDB and was pleasantly surprised. Troy Baker is amazing as Indiana Jones—he sounds just like Harrison Ford in his prime, and blew our mind. The supporting cast are equally good, and the developer, Machine Games, has done an excellent job. The game was clearly done by a team that is not only passionate about Indiana but also knows what the thrill of the movies is about. The cutscenes are where most of the story progression happens, and I must say, if this were a movie, I would go watch it, even if I finished playing the game. It manages to capture the physicality of those awkward fights and comedy in the Indiana Jones movies that make you chuckle at times.

There are a few minor annoyances, and while this game isn’t perfect, it is as close to a perfect Indiana experience as you can get. I would look forward to playing a few more of these if Bethesda and Machine Games ever plan to create another. Heck, I would pay their writers and the voice actors to make an Indiana movie as well if another game is too expensive and takes too long. However, I would also want a longer game. It takes approximately a little over 20 hours to finish the entire game, and I really wish there was more. A DLC, perhaps.

So, it’s pretty obvious: if you ever liked Indiana Jones, get this game; it needs to be in your collection. This game is a masterpiece, and I would place it with the original trilogy in terms of how good and satisfying it is. The game is free for Xbox Ultimate subscribers. However, non-subscribers would have to fork over R5,000, which is a bit expensive for a game that lasts only 20 hours. Still worth it, though.