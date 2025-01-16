Breaking News
Internet users to surpass 900 million in India this year: Report

Updated on: 16 January,2025 06:12 PM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS |

The number of active internet users in India reached 886 million in 2024, marking a robust 8 per cent year-on-year growth

Image for representational purposes only (Photo Courtesy: iStock)

The internet user base in India is set to surpass 900 million by 2025, driven by the growing use of Indic languages for digital content, a report showed on Thursday.


The number of active internet users in India reached 886 million in 2024, marking a robust 8 per cent year-on-year growth. Rural India, with 488 million users, leads this growth and now accounts for 55 per cent of the total internet population, according to the report by the Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI) and Kantar.


Nearly all internet users (98 per cent) accessed content in Indic languages, with Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam emerging as the most popular due to their extensive availability.


Over half (57 per cent) of urban internet users prefer consuming content in regional languages, underscoring the growing demand for local language content across platforms, according to the report.

AI has emerged as a significant game changer over the past year. Nine out of 10 internet users have interacted with apps featuring embedded AI capabilities.

"The widespread acceptance and enthusiasm surrounding AI should encourage digital companies to introduce more next-generation AI features in India," Biswapriya Bhattacharya, Director, B2B and Technology, Kantar Insights–South Asia, said.

The digital gender gap in India is steadily narrowing, with 47 per cent of all internet users in the country being women -- so far the highest.

Female internet users now form a significant portion of shared device users in rural India at 58 per cent. This marks substantial progress in making digital access more inclusive and equitable over the years, the report noted.

Rural India dominates online engagement for top activities, including OTT video and music streaming, online communication, and social media usage, outpacing urban users in these categories.

Urban India leads in the adoption of non-traditional devices such as smart TVs and smart speakers, which have grown by 54 per cent between 2023 and 2024.

Concurrently, mobile devices remain the primary means of accessing the internet across both urban and rural demographics, said the report.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

