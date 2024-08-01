Breaking News
India is the largest market for Meta AI usage reveals Mark Zuckerberg

India is the largest market for Meta AI usage, reveals Mark Zuckerberg

Updated on: 01 August,2024 12:42 PM IST  |  New Delhi
IANS |

Meta Founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg has said that India is now their largest market for artificial intelligence (AI) usage

India is the largest market for Meta AI usage, reveals Mark Zuckerberg

Image for representational purposes only (Photo Courtesy: iStock)

Meta Founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg has said that India is now their largest market for artificial intelligence (AI) usage.


In the Q2 earnings call with analysts, Zuckerberg said they are seeing particularly promising signs on WhatsApp in terms of retention and engagement, which has coincided with “India becoming our largest market for Meta AI usage”.



Meta AI now available in Hindi, unveils largest and most capable open-source model


The AI assistant Meta AI is now available in seven new languages including Hindi, and has become more creative and smarter.

Besides Hindi and Hindi-romanised script, Meta AI is now available in other languages such as French, German, Italian, Portuguese, and Spanish.

Users can interact with Meta AI across WhatsApp, Instagram, Messenger, and Facebook in these new languages. The company said it will soon add more languages.

Also Read: Meta hit with 11 complaints in EU for using personal data to train AI models

After posting a revenue of $39.1 billion for Q2, up 22 per cent (year-on-year), Meta CEO said that people can now use Meta AI in over 20 countries and eight languages and in the US, “we are rolling out new features like Imagine Edit, which allows people to edit images they generate with Meta AI”.

“Beyond Generative AI, the Threads community also continues to grow and deepen their engagement, as we ship new features and enhance our content recommendation systems,” he added.

Zuckerberg said that Meta AI is on track to become the most used AI assistant by the end of the year.

“An important part of our vision is that we're not just creating a single AI, but enabling lots of people to create their own AIs. And this week we launched AI Studio, which lets anyone create AIs to interact with across our apps,” said the CEO.

