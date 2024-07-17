Breaking News
Puja Khedkar row: Controversial IAS probationer recalled
Exclusive | Mumbai: Uber-luxe homes to rise, as a city icon comes down
Ghatkopar hoarding collapse: How did hoarding go from 200 sq ft to 33,600 sq ft?
Mumbai: Five dead, 42 injured as in accident on Mumbai-Pune Expressway
Mumbai rains: Monsoon illness on the rise
shot-button
Home > Lifestyle News > Culture News > Article > Art through the eyes of AI Heres how artists and creative professionals are adopting AI in their work

Art through the eyes of AI: Here’s how artists and creative professionals are adopting AI in their work

Premium

Updated on: 17 July,2024 09:30 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Raaina Jain | raaina.jain@mid-day.com

Top

As AI takes over the realm of art and creativity, it’s important to explore avenues, ethical dilemmas and legal implications surrounding its use. Artists, creative professionals and lawyers share their experiences and insights with us

Art through the eyes of AI: Here’s how artists and creative professionals are adopting AI in their work

Image for representational purposes only (Photo Courtesy: iStock)

Generative Artificial Intelligence (Gen AI) has become quite the buzzword since last year with AI tools like ChatGPT and Midjourney taking over our laptop screens. The technology has expanded its roots to establish a strong foothold across different industries. 

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

culture news life and style Lifestyle news Arts and culture Artificial Intelligence tech news

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK