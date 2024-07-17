Art through the eyes of AI: Here’s how artists and creative professionals are adopting AI in their work

As AI takes over the realm of art and creativity, it’s important to explore avenues, ethical dilemmas and legal implications surrounding its use. Artists, creative professionals and lawyers share their experiences and insights with us
Image for representational purposes only (Photo Courtesy: iStock)
Generative Artificial Intelligence (Gen AI) has become quite the buzzword since last year with AI tools like ChatGPT and Midjourney taking over our laptop screens. The technology has expanded its roots to establish a strong foothold across different industries.