Learning Labs

These YouTubers tease your curiosity and make you fall in love with science!

Representation Pic

Learning science can be tedious, confusing and even boring. That association may be more the fault of the teacher rather than the subject matter, as these YouTubers demonstrate with their channels that will tickle your curiosity and make you fall in love with science.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kurzgesagt— In a Nutshell

Kurzgesagt is the German word for In a Nutshell. The channel features high-quality animated videos in English that explore complex scientific and philosophical topics. The channel covers a wide array of subjects, including biology, space, technology, and existential questions, presenting them in a clear and engaging way. Kurzgesagt’s appeal lies in its ability to break down intricate concepts into digestible and thought-provoking narratives accompanied by vibrant, meticulously crafted animations. The channel often tackles big questions about the universe and our place in it, encouraging viewers to ponder the future of humanity and the implications of scientific advancements. Despite the cutesy animations, this is a channel you need to give the once over before introducing it to a child.

Link: https://www.youtube.com/@kurzgesagt

Backyard Scientist

The Backyard Scientist is another very entertaining science YouTuber. The channel is run by Kevin Kohler and focuses on chemistry and physics by running ridiculous but entertaining experiments. Whether pouring molten aluminium into various moulds or creating homemade rockets, each video offers a unique blend of entertainment and education, making science exciting and accessible. These experiments are mostly dangerous, so unlike Mark Rober, who you can watch with kids, you should peruse the content on The Backyard Scientist before opening up the channel to any little ones.

Link: https://www.youtube.com/@TheBackyardScientist

Today I Learned Science

TilScience is a YouTube channel produced by Dr Harini Bhat that delves into science by offering viewers bite-sized insights into various topics, from biology and physics to astronomy and technology. Known for its engaging “Today I Learned” format, the channel provides fresh and intriguing scientific facts in each episode, making learning both entertaining and accessible. This channel is more about short videos; you will find only a few long-format videos on it. The content is also replicated on Dr Bhat’s Instagram, so you can choose where to see her interesting videos.

Link: https://www.youtube.com/@tilscience

Veritasium

Created and hosted by Derek Muller, Veritasium is a channel dedicated to exploring scientific phenomena and promoting curiosity. With a background in physics and a passion for education, Muller uses a mix of experiments, expert interviews, and demonstrations to explain complex concepts in an engaging and accessible manner. The channel covers various topics, including physics, engineering, and the natural world, often challenging misconceptions and encouraging critical thinking. Veritasium is a quality channel with quality visuals, great editing, and compelling storylines that make science entertaining and educational.

Link: https://www.youtube.com/@veritasium

Smarter every day

Smarter Every Day is created and hosted by Destin Sandlin. His videos delve into the mechanics behind everyday phenomena and complex scientific concepts, making them accessible and entertaining for viewers of all ages. With a focus on curiosity-driven learning, he covers a wide range of topics, from the physics of helicopters and the behaviour of animals to cutting-edge technology and engineering marvels. Through engaging experiments, in-depth interviews, and captivating storytelling, Smarter Every Day inspires viewers to look at the world with wonder and appreciation for the science that shapes it.

Link: https://www.youtube.com/@smartereveryday

SciShow

SciShow brings science to life with engaging and informative videos on a wide array of topics. Hosted by a team of enthusiastic hosts, the channel covers everything from biology and chemistry to physics and space exploration. Its style is very approachable and energetic, and it attempts to explain complex scientific ideas with clarity, enthusiasm, and a bit of humour, making them accessible to viewers of all ages and backgrounds. Each episode dives deep into fascinating questions and current scientific discoveries, often accompanied by expert interviews and vivid animations. The channel’s appeal lies in its ability to make science relatable and exciting, encouraging viewers to explore the mysteries of the universe and stay informed about the latest scientific advancements.

Link: https://www.youtube.com/@SciShow

Mark Rober

Mark Rober’s YouTube channel is a blend of science, engineering, and creativity, where he brings complex topics to life with humour and ingenuity. Rober, a former NASA engineer, uses his expertise to craft videos featuring innovative projects and entertaining experiments. His channel is known for viral hits like the Glitter Bomb Trap, designed to deter package thieves and insightful explorations of scientific principles such as fluid dynamics and the physics of everyday objects. It is a perfect channel if you want to fall in love with science.

Link: https://www.youtube.com/@MarkRober

AsapSCIENCE

AsapSCIENCE is a vibrant YouTube channel that breaks down complex scientific concepts into easily digestible and entertaining videos. Created by Mitchell Moffit and Gregory Brown, the channel uses colourful animations and catchy tunes to explain everything from biology and chemistry to psychology and physics. AsapSCIENCE’s engaging style appeals to a broad audience, making science accessible and fun for viewers of all ages. The channel’s strength lies in its ability to tackle everyday questions, such as the science behind sleep, diet, and technology, offering insightful answers that educate and entertain. Through a combination of humour, art, and science, the channel encourages curiosity and fosters a love for learning, inspiring its viewers to explore the wonders of the world around them.

Link: https://www.youtube.com/@AsapSCIENCE