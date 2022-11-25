×
Breaking News
Mumbai: Maharashtra govt asks BMC chief to draw ward boundaries
Mumbai: Long process to woo shopkeepers along Malad bridge commences
After Centre suggests third measles shot, BMC asks: when?
Clue that led to Aftab Poonawala’s arrest: Web search history
Mumbai: BMC again calls for bids to concretise 400 km of roads

Subcribe to Mid-day Gold with just Rs. 899 /Year

Home > Technology News > New feature set to enable users to schedule LinkedIn posts

New feature set to enable users to schedule LinkedIn posts

Updated on: 25 November,2022 04:44 PM IST  |  New Delhi
IANS |

Top

LinkedIn now has more than 875 million members, with international growth increasing at nearly 2x the pace as in the United States

New feature set to enable users to schedule LinkedIn posts

Representation pic


LinkedIn is set to introduce a new feature that allows users on Android and Web to schedule posts to send at a later time. Social media consultant Matt Navarra Forst spotted the new feature.


"LinkedIn is rolling schedule posts feature. Currently available on Android and web only. Look out for the clock icon to schedule your next post," he posted on Twitter.



He witnessed post-scheduling feature inside the Android app and on the LinkedIn website too. When the user clicks on the clock icon, they're presented with an option to choose a specific date and half-hourly slot that they want to schedule their post for, reports TechCrunch.


LinkedIn now has more than 875 million members, with international growth increasing at nearly 2x the pace as in the United States. There are now more than 150 million subscriptions to newsletters on LinkedIn, up 4x year over year.

"New integrations between Viva and LinkedIn Learning helped companies invest in their existing employees by providing access to courses directly in the flow of work. Members added 365 million skills to their profiles over the last 12 months, up 43 per cent year over year," according to the company.

Also Read: Indian women seek more entrepreneurship opportunities than men: LinkedIn

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
life and style tech news new delhi

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK