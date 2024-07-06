Breaking News
Home > Technology News > Maharashtra to receive AI support through MARVEL to expeditiously solve crimes

Updated on: 06 July,2024 10:10 PM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS |

According to the state government, Maharashtra is the first state in the country to create such an independent entity for law enforcement

Image for representational purposes only. Photo Courtesy: iStock

Amid the increase in the application of Artificial Intelligence (AI) across several fields, the Maharashtra Police have integrated AI to expeditiously solve various crimes, including burgeoning cyber and financial crimes, with the establishment of the Maharashtra Research and Vigilance for Enhanced Law Enforcement (MARVEL).  


The company's mandate is to strengthen intelligence capabilities and improve the state police's ability to predict and prevent crimes using AI.


According to the state government, Maharashtra is the first state in the country to create such an independent entity for law enforcement.


The government will provide 100 percent share capital to MARVEL for the first five years, amounting to Rs 4.2 crore annually.

The first installment of this share capital has recently been distributed, marking a significant step towards modernising law enforcement in the state.

On March 22, 2024, a tripartite agreement was signed between the Maharashtra government, the Indian Institute of Management Nagpur, and Pinaka Technologies Private Limited to establish 'MARVEL'.

The company is registered under the Companies Act 2013, aiming to enhance law enforcement capabilities in Maharashtra through advanced AI technologies.

The integration of AI into the police force is expected to benefit crime-solving and prevention efforts by teaching machines to analyse information and mimic human thought processes.

Additionally, analysing available data can help predict potential crime hotspots and areas prone to law and order disruptions.

A Home Department officer said that Pinaka Technologies Private Limited, a Chennai-based company with experience in providing AI solutions to entities such as the Indian Navy, the Intelligence Department of Andhra Pradesh, the Income Tax Department, and SEBI, is collaborating on this venture.

The 'MARVEL' office is situated within the premises of the Indian Institute of Management in Nagpur, leveraging the institute's expertise.

While Pinaka will deliver AI solutions tailored to the police force's needs, the Indian Institute of Management Nagpur will collaborate on research and training initiatives.

The Superintendent of Police, Nagpur (Rural), and the Director of Indian Institute of Management Nagpur, will serve as ex-officio directors of the company.

Additionally, the Director of Pinaka Technologies Private Limited will also come on board.

The Superintendent of Police, Nagpur (Rural), will hold the ex-officio position of Chief Executive Officer.

