Breaking News
Mumbai: BMC hopes to collect Rs 1,500 crore property tax in 23 days
Students who fled Ukraine start from scratch... in Russia
Mumbai: Bodies of couple found in Ghatkopar flat bathroom
Maharashtra: Sanjay Raut gets more time to explain himself
Mumbai Crime: Nalasopara man sets live-in partner on fire
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Technology News > Microsoft increases Bing Chat AIs limit from 100 to 120 per day

Microsoft increases Bing Chat AI's limit from 100 to 120 per day

Updated on: 09 March,2023 01:57 PM IST  |  San Francisco
IANS |

Top

Earlier, these conversations were limited to 6 chat turns per session and a total of 100 per day

Microsoft increases Bing Chat AI's limit from 100 to 120 per day

Last month, the tech giant had implemented limits of 5 chat turns per session and a total of 50 per day on Bing AI. Photo Courtesy: AFP


Amid the ongoing success of artificial intelligence chatbots, tech giant Microsoft has increased conversation limits on Bing AI to 10 chats per session and 120 total chats per day.

Earlier, these conversations were limited to 6 chat turns per session and a total of 100 per day.


Corporate vice president & consumer chief marketing officer at Microsoft, Yusuf Mehdi, tweeted on Wednesday, "Bing Chat moving today to 10 chats per session/ 120 total per day."



"Engineering making steady progress with quality of experience giving us confidence to expand the testing. Let us know how it's working for you!"


Last month, the tech giant had implemented limits of 5 chat turns per session and a total of 50 per day on Bing AI.

This decision came as Bing AI went haywire for some users during the chat sessions.

ChatGPT-driven Bing search engine triggered a shockwave after it told a reporter of The New York Times that it loved him, confessed its destructive desires and said it "wanted to be alive", leaving the reporter "deeply unsettled."

However, later, the company had increased the limitations to 6 chats per session and a total of 60 per day.

After a few days of the announcement, Mikhail Parakhin, the head of web services at Microsoft, announced that total chats have been increased to a total of 100 per day.

Also Read: Apple unveils iPhone 14, 14 Plus in yellow, available in India from March 14

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

life and style tech news microsoft san francisco Lifestyle news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK