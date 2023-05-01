The move ends the legacy of Microsoft-branded PC hardware launched in 1983 with Word and Notepad bundled together

Image for representational purpose only.

American tech giant Microsoft has said that it will no longer manufacture mouse for computers and laptops, keyboards and webcams under the Microsoft brand. Instead, the company has said, according to media reports, that it will develop Surface-branded PC accessories, which include these products along with pens and more.



"Going forward, we are focusing on our Windows PC accessories portfolio under the Surface brand," says Dan Laycock, senior communications manager at Microsoft, was quoted as saying.

"We will continue to offer a range of Surface-branded PC Accessories -- including mice, keyboards, pens, docks, adaptive accessories, and more. Existing Microsoft branded PC accessories like mice, keyboards, and webcams will continue to be sold in existing markets at existing sell-in prices while supplies last," it added.

Moreover, the report stated that the Surface family of accessories will include several great keyboards and mice, but they will be more expensive than Microsoft-branded alternatives.

However, it is unclear whether Microsoft will introduce more budget-friendly Surface accessories or shift entirely to more premium accessories.

Meanwhile, Microsoft has reported $52.9 billion in sales, up 7 per cent with net income at $18.3 billion, which increased 9 per cent (year-on-year) in its quarter that ended March 31.

Microsoft-backed OpenAI's ChatGPT has become a rage worldwide, which has the capabilities to transform many industries.

Microsoft Cloud reported revenue of $28.5 billion, up 22 per cent year-over-year, said the company.

However, sales in the 'More Personal Computing' segment were $13.3 billion and decreased 9 per cent and Windows OEM revenue decreased 28 per cent.



