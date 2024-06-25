Breaking News
Ghatkopar hoarding collapse: IPS officer Quaiser Khalid suspended
Pune car crash: Bombay HC orders to release juvenile from observation home
Mumbai: Body of doc found hanging from fan in family friend's flat
Mumbai: Rs 3 crore fine for fruit market on playground
Mumbai: Mandal demands that Sion bridge be opened for Ganesh processions
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Technology News > Nokia 3210 relaunched with YouTube in India marking 25th anniversary

Nokia 3210 relaunched with YouTube in India, marking 25th anniversary

Updated on: 25 June,2024 06:24 PM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS |

Top

Along with YouTube and YouTube Music, the Nokia 3210 comes with a comprehensive suite of eight apps - Weather, News, Sokoban, Cricket Score, 2048 Game and Tetris, are also present in the phone

Nokia 3210 relaunched with YouTube in India, marking 25th anniversary

Image for representational purposes only. Photo Courtesy: iStock

Listen to this article
Nokia 3210 relaunched with YouTube in India, marking 25th anniversary
x
00:00

HMD Global, the home of Nokia phones, on Tuesday relaunched the Nokia 3210 with YouTube in India, marking the 25th anniversary of its original release.  


Available in three colours -- Scuba Blue, Grunge Black, and Y2K Gold, the device is available to purchase at Rs 3,999.


"Nokia 3210 isn’t just a phone; it’s 2024’s fun phone. The original Nokia 3210 holds a special place in many hearts as one of the best-selling mobile phones ever. Its strong heritage and iconic design make it the perfect product to reimagine for the modern era," Ravi Kunwar, VP, India &amp; APAC, HMD, said in a statement.


Along with YouTube and YouTube Music, the Nokia 3210 comes with a comprehensive suite of eight apps -- Weather, News, Sokoban, Cricket Score, 2048 Game, and Tetris, are also present in the phone.

The phone includes the classic Snake game, a 2MP camera, and a flash torch. Additionally, it features a preloaded UPI application approved by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), the company said.

In addition, the company also launched two more devices -- Nokia 235 4G and Nokia 220 4G. Nokia 235 4G features a large 2.8-inch IPS display and enhanced features. This device includes a 2MP rear camera and comes available in three colours -- Blue, Black, and Purple. The reimagined Nokia 220 4G also sports a large 2.8-inch IPS display and has UPI applications preloaded and approved by the NPCI. The device comes in Peach &amp; Black colour.

Nokia 235 4G and Nokia 220 4G are priced at Rs 3,749 and Rs 3,249, respectively.

Also read: Surge in demand for AI ethics, machine learning and data analysis, must-have AI skills revealed

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

tech news Technology Technology News Tech Updates nokia

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK