Nokia 3210 relaunched with YouTube in India, marking 25th anniversary

HMD Global, the home of Nokia phones, on Tuesday relaunched the Nokia 3210 with YouTube in India, marking the 25th anniversary of its original release.

Available in three colours -- Scuba Blue, Grunge Black, and Y2K Gold, the device is available to purchase at Rs 3,999.

"Nokia 3210 isn’t just a phone; it’s 2024’s fun phone. The original Nokia 3210 holds a special place in many hearts as one of the best-selling mobile phones ever. Its strong heritage and iconic design make it the perfect product to reimagine for the modern era," Ravi Kunwar, VP, India & APAC, HMD, said in a statement.

Along with YouTube and YouTube Music, the Nokia 3210 comes with a comprehensive suite of eight apps -- Weather, News, Sokoban, Cricket Score, 2048 Game, and Tetris, are also present in the phone.

The phone includes the classic Snake game, a 2MP camera, and a flash torch. Additionally, it features a preloaded UPI application approved by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), the company said.

In addition, the company also launched two more devices -- Nokia 235 4G and Nokia 220 4G. Nokia 235 4G features a large 2.8-inch IPS display and enhanced features. This device includes a 2MP rear camera and comes available in three colours -- Blue, Black, and Purple. The reimagined Nokia 220 4G also sports a large 2.8-inch IPS display and has UPI applications preloaded and approved by the NPCI. The device comes in Peach & Black colour.

Nokia 235 4G and Nokia 220 4G are priced at Rs 3,749 and Rs 3,249, respectively.

