Mumbai Weather Update: Moderate rainfall and thundershowers expected today

The maximum temperature in the city is likely to settle at 32 degrees Celsius and the minimum temperature will be recorded at 26 degrees Celsius

The India Meteorological Department (IMD), in its latest Mumbai weather update, has predicted a generally cloudy sky with the possibility of moderate rainfall and thundershowers in Mumbai on Tuesday.

The weather department, in its latest Mumbai weather update, has predicted a "generally cloudy sky with moderate rain and thundershowers in the city and its suburbs" in the next 24 hours.

A high tide of about 4.53 metres is expected to hit Mumbai at 2.36 pm today, stated Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). The civic body also said that a low tide of about 0.77 metres is expected at 8.13 pm today.

The island city recorded 0.61 mm of rainfall, eastern Mumbai 1.30 mm and western Mumbai 1.16 mm of rainfall in the 24-hour period ending at 8 am.

Meanwhile, the Regional Meteorological Department of Mumbai has issued a yellow warning alert in the areas of Thane and Mumbai for the next five days.

As per the forecast by the department, thunderstorms and heavy rainfall can be expected with gusty winds blowing at the rate of 40 to 50 kilometres per hour in both Thane and Mumbai.

Further, the department has also issued an orange alert in the areas of Raigad and Ratnagiri for the next five days. Heavy to very heavy rainfall (64.65 to 115..55 mm) is likely expected in both areas.

Additionally, the Regional Forecast Department has also warned of an orange alert in the areas of Sindhudurg, Kolhapur, and Satara. The areas are likely to receive heavy to very rainfall in a few places of these areas.

Other areas like Nasik, Jalgaon, Amravati, Bhandara and others have been issued a yellow alert. Thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds blowing at a speed of 30 to 40 kilometres per hour are likely to be expected in these areas.

The national capital recorded a minimum temperature of 28.6 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, with the weather department predicting light rain.

The humidity was recorded at 76 per cent at 8.30 am, the India Meteorological Department said.

The department has predicted a cloudy sky with the possibility of light rain or drizzle and gusty winds at a speed of 25 to 35 kmph.

The capital has had five rainy days in June this year whereas in 2023, it had 17 rainy days. In 2022, there were six rainy days, and in 2021, there were eight days, according to the IMD.

The heat index forecast for the next 48 hours is 48 to 50 degrees Celsius.