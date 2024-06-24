Maharashtra weather update: Yellow alert issued in Mumbai, Thane; orange alert in Raigad, Ratnagiri

As per the forecast by the department, thunderstorms and heavy rainfall can be expected with gusty winds blowing at the rate of 40 to 50 kilometres per hour in both Thane and Mumbai

File Photo

The Regional Meteorological Department of Mumbai, in its Maharashtra weather update, has issued a yellow alert in the areas of Thane and Mumbai for the next five days, reported news agency ANI.

As per the forecast by the department, thunderstorms and heavy rainfall can be expected with gusty winds blowing at the rate of 40 to 50 kilometres per hour in both Thane and Mumbai.

Further, the department has also issued an orange alert in the areas of Raigad and Ratnagiri for the next five days. Heavy to very heavy rainfall (64.65 to 115.55 mm) is likely expected in both areas, reported ANI.

Additionally, the Regional Forecast Department, in its Maharashtra weather update, has also warned of an orange alert in the areas of Sindhudurg, Kolhapur, and Satara. The areas are likely to receive heavy to very rainfall in a few places of these areas, reported ANI.

Other areas like Nasik, Jalgaon, Amravati, Bhandara and others have been issued a yellow alert. Thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds blowing at a speed of 30 to 40 kilometres per hour are likely to be expected in these areas, reported ANI.

Earlier, due to heavy rains in several parts of Thane, the Fire Brigade Department responded to a high number of rescue calls. These calls were made in concern with tree falls, hoarding wall collapses and fire calls, reported ANI.

On Friday, six children were found injured due to the collapse of a shed at a football ground in Thane.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD), in its latest Mumbai weather update, has predicted a generally cloudy sky with the possibility of moderate rainfall and thundershowers in Mumbai on Monday.

The weather department, in its latest Mumbai weather update, has predicted a "generally cloudy sky with moderate rain and thundershowers in the city and its suburbs" in the next 24 hours.

The maximum temperature in the city is likely to settle at 33 degrees Celsius and the minimum temperature will be recorded at 26 degrees Celsius.

A high tide of about 4.54 metres is expected to hit Mumbai at 1.53 pm today, stated Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). The civic body also said that a low tide of about 1.77 metres is expected at 7.57 pm today.

The island city recorded 6.55 mm of rainfall, eastern Mumbai 4.51 mm and western Mumbai 7.59 mm of rainfall in the 24-hour period ending at 8 am.

(With inputs from ANI)