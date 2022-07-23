Breaking News
QR code labelling to de-clutter product information at the time of purchase to start soon: Top industry body

Image for representation: iStock


The decision by the Department of Consumer Affairs on mandatory QR code labeling on various packaged commodities including electronics, will de-clutter the information for the consumers needed at the time of purchase, the India Cellular and Electronic Association (ICEA) said on Friday.

Last week, the Department of Consumer Affairs announced the first step to simplify labelling using digital QR code under a law that is over 30 years old.

"The industry will start working alongside the government to start transforming labelling on electronics commodities over the next one year," said Pankaj Mohindroo, Chairman of ICEA.

With this amendment, which covers the electronics industry, consumers will be able to read and retain several mandatory declarations in a digital format via a QR Code.

It means, except information that is needed during the purchase of a specific electronic item, such as the MRP, name of manufacturer/importer, customer support details, unit sales price, month/year of manufacture and country of origin, which will remain on the label, all other mandatory declarations can be stored and read digitally.

The step will benefit Indian consumers in several ways.

It will de-clutter the label while retaining only relevant information needed at the time of purchase, and make the label neater and more legible.

The move will also provide easy real-time and updated information via QR code to consumers even months after the purchase, thereby reducing the size of labels on commodities.

The move also puts Indian consumers at par with other global consumers, many of whom have begun using QR code and digital displays for conveying mandatory declarations.

"This is a historic, pro-consumer step to reform a 30-year old law. Consumers will be the biggest beneficiaries of this change. We remain grateful to the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, MeitY and consumer groups who supported this digitalisation process," said Mohindroo.

"It is both environment-friendly and reduces compliance burden for the industry," he added.

