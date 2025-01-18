An incredible gaming year is on the cards, with some of the most anticipated titles scheduled to launch in 2025

GTA VI

Release Date: TBA

This has to be the most anticipated game on this list. There are even memes that poke fun at the delayed launch of Grand Theft Auto VI. This sixth instalment promises an expansive open world with Rockstar’s signature storytelling and satire. Players explore a sprawling city filled with dynamic characters, criminal opportunities, and cultural commentary. The series aims to push boundaries with detailed environments, a larger map, engaging missions, and unparalleled freedom, ensuring a next-gen experience that will for sure push the boundaries of what’s possible on a gaming console or a PC.

Civilisation 7

Release Date: 11 February

Civilisation 7 reinvents its strategy series with a revamped Ages system and diverse leader-civilisation combinations. It will highlight forgotten cultures with enhanced storytelling and strategic depth, hopefully bringing new life into the franchise. With its addictive mechanics and innovations, this instalment is a more engaging experience for veterans and newcomers alike. I mean, who doesn’t like a

badass Gandhi.

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach

Release Date: TBA

Hideo Kojima’s sequel returns with Sam Porter Bridges navigating a fractured, post-apocalyptic world. New gameplay mechanics, deeper narrative threads, and expanded multiplayer features promise a compelling experience. Players reconnect isolated communities amidst treacherous terrain and enigmatic threats. Death Stranding 2 will build on its predecessor’s legacy, delivering a hauntingly beautiful and unique gaming journey.

Fable

Release Date: TBA

It’s been a while since we saw a Fable game. The new sort of reboot returns to Albion with developer Playground Games at the helm. This reboot will emphasise moral choices, a richly detailed open world, and whimsical storytelling. Blending humour, magic, and adventure, it reimagines the classic action RPG for modern audiences. With captivating visuals and meaningful decisions, Fable could be the one to watch.

Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii

Release Date: 21 February

Kiryu Kazuma stars in yet another Yakuza game, this time in Hawaii. This time, you get to lead a pirate crew, and players engage in naval battles with customisable ships. On land, you can summon spirit animals, complete quests, sing karaoke, and bust some skulls. With a blend of traditional Yakuza whimsy and high-seas adventure, it should offer a fresh, action-packed narrative filled with unforgettable moments.

Assassin’s Creed Shadows

Release Date: 20 March

We are finally getting an Assassin’s Creed game featuring ninjas. Set in feudal Japan, Assassin’s Creed Shadows focuses on a samurai and shinobi navigating the 16th century. The game blends stealth, combat, and an intricate open world full of Japanese culture. It is a must-play for fans of action and ninjas. Despite continuous delays, we think the game will still make it this year.

Sunderfolk

Release Date: TBA

Sunderfolk is a dark fantasy RPG set in a cursed, perilous land that aims to mimic a tabletop Dungeons and Dragons experience. Players confront ancient evils, uncover intricate lore, and master deep combat systems. Focusing on player-driven choices, exploration, and rich storytelling, it promises a unique, atmospheric experience. After playing Baldur’s Gate 3, we are a bit giddy to see what Sunderfolk can do.

Avowed

Release Date: 18 February

Set in the mystical lands of Eora, Avowed is a first-person RPG game rich in lore and exploration. Players face the Dream Scourge using a blend of magic and medieval weaponry. The game’s emphasis on narrative choice, character customisation, and an immersive world promises to captivate fans of fantasy RPGs, delivering a deeply engaging adventure. I

Ghost of Yotei

Release Date: TBA

Set in 1603 Japan, Ghost of Yotei immerses players in a journey surrounding Mount Yōtei. As the warrior Atsu, explore a world steeped in Japanese folklore and history. With a focus on stealth, combat, and narrative, it offers an atmospheric experience. Rich storytelling, immersive settings, and intricate gameplay make this a standout addition to the action-adventure genre.

Borderlands 4

Release Date: TBA

Borderlands 4 will take players to Kairos, battling the tyrannical Timekeeper. As usual, the game will bank heavily on its trademark humour, cooperative gameplay, and over-the-top action. New goodies like vehicles and tools like a grappling hook have been added to the mix for more chaos. From the trailers, it seems like the game has managed to retain its signature charm.

Mafia: The Old Country

Release Date: TBA

This Mafia prequel will take players to early 20th-century Sicily, exploring the origins of organised crime. Players navigate a treacherous underworld, making decisions that shape their rise in the Mafia hierarchy. Authentic period settings, narrative-driven missions, and going by Mafia’s track record, you can expect well-thought-out character arcs. It will be a must-play for fans of the series.