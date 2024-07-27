Breaking News
Mumbai weather update: Finally! IMD forecasts clearer skies, respite from downpour
These ‘suckers’ will help BMC clean Mumbai
Mumbai rains: Lake levels steady with not much rain
Mumbai: Campus’ battle against junk food
Maharashtra: No concrete plans for invisible road
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Technology News > Real time neural network training on chip

Real-time neural network training on chip

Updated on: 28 July,2024 07:25 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

Top

This innovation eliminates the need to transfer trained models from computers, drastically reducing energy consumption and enhancing efficiency.

Real-time neural network training on chip

Representation Pic

Listen to this article
Real-time neural network training on chip
x
00:00

Researchers at TU Eindhoven have achieved a significant breakthrough in AI technology by developing a neuromorphic chip that supports on-chip neural network training. This innovation eliminates the need to transfer trained models from computers, drastically reducing energy consumption and enhancing efficiency. Utilising electrochemical random-access memory (EC-RAM) components, these chips mimic neuron behaviour, allowing real-time learning and adaptation.


Praying mantis inspires machine vision




University of Virginia have developed artificial compound eyes inspired by the praying mantis, addressing critical limitations in self-driving cars and other applications. These biomimetic eyes integrate microlenses and photodiodes within a flexible, hemispherical design, offering enhanced depth perception and a wide view. By mimicking the mantis’ binocular vision it acheives an accurate 3D spatio perception.

Semiconductors turn heat into power

Researchers from Germany, Italy, and the UK have developed a groundbreaking semiconductor by integrating alloys into GeSn semiconductors into the CMOS (Complementary Metal-Oxide-Semiconductor) process, they created a material that can efficiently convert waste heat from computer processors back into electricity.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

life and style tech news sunday mid-day mumbai Lifestyle news Technology Technology News

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK