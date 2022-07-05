Soon to release Apple Watch Series 8 likely to have larger display

In October last year, analyst Ross Young suggested that the Apple Watch Series 8 could come in three display sizes, reports MacRumors

Representational images. Pic/iStock

Tech giant Apple, which is all set to launch a set of new iPhones and watches in September, may unveil the Apple Watch Series 8 with a bigger 1.99-inch display.

In October last year, analyst Ross Young suggested that the Apple Watch Series 8 could come in three display sizes, reports MacRumors.

Now, responding to a query about the rumour on Twitter, Young claims that the additional display size joining the Apple Watch lineup will be 1.99-inches in size diagonally.

Likewise, in a note to investors seen by MacRumors, analyst Jeff Pu mentioned that Apple supplier Luxshare will be the "sole supplier" for a "high-end" 2-inch Apple Watch model this year.

According to the report, it seems likely that the 1.99-inch display size presented by Young has simply been rounded up by Pu.

A 1.99-inch Apple Watch display size compares to 1.691-inches on the 41mm Apple Watch Series 7 and 1.901-inches on the 45mm Apple Watch Series 7.

The new display size would offer an additional 0.089-inches of space diagonally over the 45mm Apple Watch Series 7, which is almost a 5 per cent increase.

The slightly larger display size may relate to the rumoured redesign for the Apple Watch Series 8 with flat edges.

Earlier this year, the leaker known as "ShrimpApplePro", who correctly said that the Apple Watch Series 7 would feature a rounded design like the Apple Watch Series 6, claimed that Apple was working on a "flat front glass display" for the Apple Watch Series 8.

A recent report suggests that the upcoming Apple Watch should be able to detect a spike in body temperature, and then ask you to use a thermometer.

However, the upcoming lower-end Apple Watch SE is not going to have this health feature.

Also Read:

Apple Watch Series 8 to come with fever detection feature

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever