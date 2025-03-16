Soul of a monster

Monster Hunters Wild attempts to simplify the game to appeal to more gamers, but has it lost its soul?

Monster Hunter Wilds

Monster Hunter Wilds

Rating: 4.5/5

Developer and Publisher: Capcom

Platform: PC, XBS, PS5

Price: Rs 4,999

Monster Hunter games have always been notoriously tough, with colossal monsters that took lots of hits before they went down, if at all. With Wilds, Capcom has attempted to make Monsters a more approachable game, and they have had to sacrifice a few key elements that have been the bedrock for Monster Hunter games so far but graphics is not one of them.

Monster Hunter Wild looks gorgeous. Every monster and element in the open world seems to have been created with care. The characters you interact with and their individual cutscenes look superb. However, you can also see some plain old lazy work in a few areas. For example, the smithy Gemma has the same animation sequence every time she crafts something, regardless of what she is crafting. Fortunately, you are allowed to skip every cutscene in the game.

The map has several locations, each with a distinct charm and look. Everything looks gorgeous. You start in the desert environment of the Windward Plains, move through the very wet Scarlet forests to get to the Oilwell basin with, you guessed it, huge deposits of oil. As the map opens, you can access the Iceshard Cliffs and, finally, the ancient ruins of Ruins of Wyveria.

The monsters have also got a gorgeous upgrade. There is a lot of emphasis on targeting parts of the creature, and unlike previous games, the elemental equipment and preparing for the hunt in specific ways are all gone. You don’t have to finish some tasks in the village before the next hunt; Wilds just skip all that and let you go directly to the next hunt.

You would think the story suffers because of this, but it actually doesn’t. Wilds has some of the best story writing and premise of the series. The story is your guild rescues a child named Nata from a region that was long thought to be inhabited and your team is then sent to investigate. You discover new lands and people, each with their own traditions and way of life. It’s very fulfilling and wholesome.

This is easily the best-looking Monster Hunter game out there. I would say Monster Hunter Wilds is Final Fantasy levels of gorgeous. There is a reason this is only built for the current generation of consoles and PC. While the hardware of the modern console is perfect, the PC requirements are very high, and it even needs to be installed on an SSD for the PC version to work fine.

Monster Hunter has given up some of the tedious preparations and planning involved in hunting a big monster. This has reduced the satisfaction and the sense of achievement you get when you finally take down a beast. So, it did lose some of its soul there. However, Wilds has also expanded the definition of a Monster Hunter game in several ways. This includes a focus on the story, attention to detail and high-quality graphics. It is certainly one of the better instalments of the franchise comparable to Monster Hunter Worlds, which many consider the best in the series. At the same time, the developers have ensured the game allows newer fans to play the game without the grind.

Capcom has reworked Monster Hunter to be more approachable, and the game is better for it. The story mission has enough content to get you playing for around 25 hours, and taking it online expands this even further, allowing you to team up with friends to really make a dent. If you have never played Monster Hunter before, go out and get this one; you won’t be disappointed. If you are a sadist who loves the pain of failure and the joy of overcoming tough monsters, this game might be a skip for you. However, if you are willing to try it, you might be pleasantly surprised at how much fun Wilds actually is.