Breaking News
Thane: Four teenage school children go missing
Thane: Construction worker injured in fire after gas cylinder explosion
Mumbai: 72-year-old man dies after man jumps on him in swimming pool
IMD predicts thunderstorm with light to moderate rains in Mumbai
Mumbai: Pipeline bursts at Bandra
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Technology News > Twitter has started showing labels on tweets that violate its rules

Twitter has started showing labels on tweets that violate its rules

Updated on: 25 April,2023 07:29 PM IST  |  New Delhi
IANS |

Top

The company said it may get it wrong occasionally, so authors will be able to submit feedback on the label if they think they incorrectly limited their content's visibility

Twitter has started showing labels on tweets that violate its rules

The platform said last week that it will apply labels to malicious tweets violating its policies.. Photo Courtesy: istock

Listen to this article
Twitter has started showing labels on tweets that violate its rules
x
00:00

Micro-blogging platform Twitter has said it has started placing labels on tweets that have been flagged for violating its rules, to reduce their visibility on the platform. 

The platform said last week that it will apply labels to malicious tweets violating its policies.


"Censorship. Shadowbanning. Freedom of speech, not reach. Our new labels are now live," said Twitter.



The platform had earlier said that it was adding more transparency to the enforcement actions it takes on tweets.


"As a first step, soon you'll start to see labels on some Tweets identified as potentially violating our rules around Hateful Conduct letting you know that we've limited their visibility," it said last week.

These actions will be taken at a tweet level only and will not affect a user's account.

Restricting the reach of tweets helps reduce binary "leave up versus take down" content moderation decisions and supports our freedom of speech vs freedom of reach approach, said the company.

The company said it may get it wrong occasionally, so authors will be able to submit feedback on the label if they think they incorrectly limited their content's visibility.

"In the future, we plan to allow authors to appeal our decision to limit a Tweet's visibility," said the company.

Also Read: Apple's upcoming 15-inch MacBook Air may offer 2 M2 chip variants to users

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Lifestyle news Twitter tech news culture news life and style

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK