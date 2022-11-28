×
Twitter may exceed 1 billion monthly users in the next 12-18 months: Elon Musk

Updated on: 28 November,2022 10:30 PM IST  |  San Francisco
Earlier this month, Twitter had told advertisers that its daily user growth has hit an "all-time high" after Musk's takeover even as several advertisers left the platform amid internal chaos

Earlier this month, Elon Musk's Twitter had told advertisers that its daily user growth has hit an "all-time high". Pic/AFP


Twitter boss Elon Musk has said that the microblogging platform may exceed one billion monthly users in the next 12 to 18 months.

"I think I see a path to Twitter exceeding a billion monthly users in 12 to 18 months," Musk tweeted.

Earlier this month, Twitter had told advertisers that its daily user growth has hit an "all-time high" after Musk's takeover even as several advertisers left the platform amid internal chaos.

According to a company document obtained by 'The Verge', Twitter's monetisable daily user (mDAU) growth has accelerated to more than 20 per cent after Musk's takeover.

As per the report, Twitter has added more than 15 million mDAUs, "crossing the quarter billion mark".

Twitter last reported 237.8 million mDAUs and a 16.6 per cent annual growth for its second quarter.

Meanwhile, American author Stephen King has mocked Twitter CEO Musk by calling him "a terrible fit for Twitter".

"I think Elon Musk is a visionary. Almost singlehandedly, he's changed the way Americans think about automobiles. I have a Tesla and love it. That said, he's been a terrible fit for Twitter. He appears to be making it up as he goes along," King tweeted.

Musk replied to King's tweet by saying, "Suggestions are welcome Mr. (crown emoji)."

He followed this up with a tweet that read, "Stephen King is one of most creative people on Earth. While I may not agree with everything he says, I do actually want to hear it."

