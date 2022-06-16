Twitter's new feature to let local businesses display location, contact information

Called 'Location Spotlight', the new feature is available for Twitter Professional and users can see the new information when they visit a business' profile

As the world turns towards digital for every aspect of their work, businesses which previously depended on customers entering their shop to buy various appliances and necessities are visibly emptier than before. In an attempt to help them, micro-blogging platform Twitter is now allowing professional accounts to display the business details on Twitter with their latest feature. They can share the location of their shop, contact information and operational hours.



Called 'Location Spotlight', the new feature is available for Twitter Professional account users in the US, the UK, Canada and Australia.

"You can now enable our Location Spotlight on your Professional Account which allows you to display your business location, hours, and additional contact methods," the company posted in a tweet late on Wednesday.

Users can see the new information when they visit a business' profile.

Tapping on the location will can get directions to the shop through a mapping app like Google Maps.

Professional Accounts allow businesses, brands, creators, and publishers to "have a unique and clearly defined presence on the platform and the ability to grow and strengthen their presence on Twitter".

"People can tap on the location map/listing to open Google Maps, or their default map app, for easier navigation to the business' space," said the company.

The businesses can also customised the feature to showcase the days and times they want people to visit their location.



