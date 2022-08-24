YouTube set to launch short-form video app Shorts on its smart TV

YouTube Shorts has reached 30 billion daily views, and is growing exponentially

Image for representational purpose only. Photo Courtesy: istock

With the popularity of short videos and reels gaining momentum around the world, YouTube is all set to launch its short-form video app, Shorts on its smart TV platform called YouTube TV, for users.



The company has told its partners about the support for YouTube Shorts to YouTube's app for Android TV and Google TV, reports Protocol.

YouTube Shorts has reached 30 billion daily views, and is growing exponentially.

According to the report, YouTube TV is also planning to let viewers watch up to four live streams simultaneously via a new feature called "Mosaic Mode."

YouTube isn't the first service to bring short-form vertical videos to the TV screen.

TikTok has been experimenting with smart TV interfaces for some time.

"YouTube TV will gain something called Mosaic Mode, which will allow subscribers to watch up to four live feeds at the same time by dividing the TV screen into quadrants," said the report.

At least one of the new features could arrive in an update "in the coming months."

