Snapchat+ users can now get noticed by celebrities with the app's new features

The new 'Priority Story Replies' will allow Snapchat+ replies to be more visible to Snap Stars. They can also pick an emoji they want their friends to see after they view Snaps

Representational images. Pic/iStock

Snapchat has announced that its premium service Snapchat+ has reached 1 million subscribers and the platform has begun rolling out new features to allow users to customise their experience.

The company said that as part of users' subscription, they can now access even more exclusive features.

"It is been just over six weeks since we launched Snapchat+ and we are thrilled to share there are over 1 million paying subscribers."

The new 'Priority Story Replies' will allow Snapchat+ replies to be more visible to Snap Stars. They can also pick an emoji they want their friends to see after they view Snaps.

Users can give their Bitmoji background more flair with special backgrounds like gleaming gold and a beach paradise. They can also change up their homescreen Snapchat app icon with new designs.

Snapchat+, a collection of exclusive, experimental, and pre-release features available on the platform, is available for $3.99 per month.

It is now available in the US, Canada, the UK, France, Germany, Australia, New Zealand, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, India, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman, Bahrain, Egypt, Israel, Sweden, Denmark, Norway, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Finland, and Austria.

Meanwhile, the platform has also developed an in-app tool that allows parents to observe who their children are chatting with without letting guardians see the content of private chats.

Also read: 'Snapchat Plus' now live in select countries

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever